Border guards destroy occupiers’ guns and trucks in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Over the past few days, the drones of the 'Vengeance' brigade destroyed two Ural trucks and wounded two occupiers. Border guards also destroyed a 152-mm 2A36 Hyacinth-B cannon, a 100-mm MT-12 Rapier and a 152-mm D-20 howitzer in the Bakhmut direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

