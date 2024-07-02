Syrskyi awarded border guards of Kharkiv detachment. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi awarded the border guards of the Kharkiv detachment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, 30 servicemen who distinguished themselves in the battles in the Kharkiv and Bakhmut directions received awards from Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi. These include the Golden Cross, Silver Cross and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine's medals: medals "For Assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine", "To the Defender of Ukraine", "For Assistance to Defence" and "Badge of Honour".

"I am proud of our glorious border guards and thank you for your hard work. These awards are proof of your steadfastness. I am convinced that thanks to people like you, we will certainly win our desired and inevitable victory! Glory to Ukraine!" - said the head of the company.

