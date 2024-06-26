ENG
Syrskyi visits four brigades holding defense in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the combat brigades holding defence in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Chief of Staff.

сирський відвідав донеччину

"I worked in the Donetsk region. I visited combat brigades holding defence in one of the most intense areas of the frontline. Our courageous defenders here repel dozens of attacks by Russian invaders every day," said Syrskyi.

Сирський відвідав бригади на Донбасі
Сирський відвідав бригади на Донбасі

Syrskyi visited the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade and presented awards to the personnel of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Сирський вручив нагороди

Сирський вручив нагороди

59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (65) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (53) Syrskyi Oleksandr (417) 110th SMB (75) 47 SMBr (199)
