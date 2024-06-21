Syrskyi visits training centre where mobilised people are trained. PHOTOS
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the training centre where the mobilised people are being trained.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the chief of staff.
"We are implementing a comprehensive approach to preserving the lives and health of servicemen, which consists of three basic elements: high-quality training of soldiers, effective medical care and the development of technological superiority with maximum automation and robotisation of all processes.
This system should be universal for each division and effectively controlled at all stages," said Syrskyi.
