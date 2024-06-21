ENG
Syrskyi visits training centre where mobilised people are trained. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the training centre where the mobilised people are being trained.

Головком ЗСУ Сирський відвідав навчальний центр для мобілізованих

"We are implementing a comprehensive approach to preserving the lives and health of servicemen, which consists of three basic elements: high-quality training of soldiers, effective medical care and the development of technological superiority with maximum automation and robotisation of all processes.

Навчання мобілізованих
Навчання мобілізованих

Read more: Optimization of staff structure of General Staff units and formation of Unmanned Systems Forces continues - Syrskyi


Навчання мобілізованих

This system should be universal for each division and effectively controlled at all stages," said Syrskyi.

Сирський відвідав навчальний центр для мобілізованих

Read more: Law on demobilization may appear in Rada in October if current pace of mobilization is maintained - "Voice" people’s deputy, soldier Kostenko

