Occupants who survived Lyptsi complain to Putin:"Why are we being treated like this? We signed contract to eradicate fascism, and fascism is already among us.". VIDEO

The occupiers who survived near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region appealed to Russian dictator Putin and complained about their commanders, who deliberately sent their unit for "disposal".

The video message of the Russians was posted by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov on his social media page.

"Occupants from the third battalion of the seventh motorized rifle regiment published a video in which they complain to Putin about heavy losses in the Nakharkiv area. This unit, as well as the entire seventh regiment, has been fighting for the village of Liptsy with the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Charter' since 12 May. Many occupiers from this unit were captured. I filmed the corpses of their accomplices on the strongholds destroyed by the 'Charter'. Part of this battalion escaped. On the recording, the contract soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces from the Kharkiv direction suddenly realized that they were being disposed of by commanders they had never even met, and decided to appeal to the supreme disposer, Putin. Out of 110 people, less than 25 remained in their company. Respect to the heroes of the Charter and the soldiers from other units fighting in this area. Such recognition of the enemy is quality combat work!" Butusov said in a commentary to the video.

