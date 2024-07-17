I signed decree implementing NSDC decision on new Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On July 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree implementing the NSDC's decision on a new Maritime Security Strategy for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in his video address.

"We are working to make this week really productive in our relations with our partners.

I held a meeting today with the foreign policy team of the Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We need strong decisions from our partners to put this war on a course to a just end. And I thank everyone who is demonstrating appropriate leadership - honest leadership.

And today I signed a decree that enacts the NSDC 's decision on the new Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine. This document takes into account the security changes and innovations that we have ensured, in particular in the Black Sea, in the development of our forces. This is a modern strategy, and we are implementing it together with our partners. In the near future, I am going to discuss the details of this strategy with them. With those who, like us, want stable security for their regions and the whole world.

I thank everyone who helps! I thank all employees of our state institutions, our soldiers, our special services and all representatives of Ukrainian civil society who were involved in the preparation of the strategy," Zelenskyy said.

