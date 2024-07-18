ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7077 visitors online
News Video War
13 434 16

Flaming body of Russian detonates on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

The occupier's body, engulfed in flames, exploded, probably due to the detonation of ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the explosion, recorded by a UAV camera, was published on social media.

"It is not only Russian equipment that can detonate brightly, but also the occupiers themselves. Footage from a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier from the Svatove direction of the frontline," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Occupant shot himself in bushes. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9508) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 