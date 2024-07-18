Flaming body of Russian detonates on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
The occupier's body, engulfed in flames, exploded, probably due to the detonation of ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the explosion, recorded by a UAV camera, was published on social media.
"It is not only Russian equipment that can detonate brightly, but also the occupiers themselves. Footage from a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier from the Svatove direction of the frontline," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
