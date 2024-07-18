Soldiers of 28th SMB destroy invaders with drones with enhanced warheads. VIDEO
The pilots of the Kurt and Company unit of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces use drones with enhanced warheads to destroy Russian occupiers in their hideouts.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password