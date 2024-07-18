ENG
Soldiers of 28th SMB destroy invaders with drones with enhanced warheads. VIDEO

The pilots of the Kurt and Company unit of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces use drones with enhanced warheads to destroy Russian occupiers in their hideouts.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

