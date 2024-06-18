ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroy occupiers with kamikaze drones in shelters, trenches and dugouts. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign discovered and destroyed enemy shelters, trenches and dugouts with kamikaze drones.

The corresponding video was published on Eskadron Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

