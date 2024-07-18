Crews of 44th SAB destroy occupiers’ artillery in hidden positions. VIDEO
A video of effective counter-battery combat performed by soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
The Russian guns were detected and destroyed with excellent accuracy, brilliant sniper work! The enemy crews were well camouflaged, but thanks to the competent organization of reconnaissance, adjustment and hit, the targets were straddled.
