ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8432 visitors online
News Video War
10 246 8

Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed latest Russian Malva self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Achilles Strike UAV Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed a Russian 152-mm Malva self-propelled gun.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.

Watch more: Ukrainian assault men eliminated group of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5399) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (129) Self-propelled artillery (149)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 