Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed latest Russian Malva self-propelled gun. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Achilles Strike UAV Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed a Russian 152-mm Malva self-propelled gun.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.
