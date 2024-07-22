ENG
Ukrainian soldier shoots two occupants at close range during trench battle in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A fragment of a trench battle with the Russian occupiers was published online, during which a Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Hunter shoots two Russians at point blank range.

According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded using a video camera mounted on the Ukrainian soldier's ammunition.

"An adrenaline-fuelled episode of trench fire during an assault on positions in the Luhansk region. Thanks to his excellent reaction and nerves of steel, a soldier of the 'Khoriv' Battalion of the 'Bureviy' Brigade with the call sign Hunter shoots the Russian occupiers at close range during a close combat. One of the eliminated enemies receives a horn directly in the head after a grenade was thrown," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978) battles (145) Luhanska region (1306)
