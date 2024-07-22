Border guards smash occupiers’ fortifications in Kharkiv region with drones. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, in the Vovchansk direction, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine discovered and destroyed occupants' fortifications. It is known that machine gunners of the enemy army were deployed at the positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

"Aerial reconnaissance men of the Gart border brigade identified the enemy's locations. The 'air snipers' destroyed fortifications, positions of enemy shooters and machine gunners using FPV drones," the statement said.

