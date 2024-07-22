Our team is preparing four more new security agreements for Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his team was preparing four more new security agreements for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Our team is preparing four more new security agreements for Ukraine. We will start negotiations in the near future and have to prepare the documents for signing quite quickly. This includes defence support, finance and humanitarian cooperation. By then, we will have almost 30 such agreements with our partners. We have set ourselves the task of having different countries, not just NATO countries. But all of them are equally ready to help us in defending our common values. And they will. No matter what happens in the world, we need our own tools to support our people, to support our state, our own security arrangements that will work under any conditions. And this is exactly how we are moving," Zelenskyy said.

