Sappers defuse Russian FAB-500 bomb in Donetsk region - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

Rescuers seized and destroyed a FAB-500 bomb in the village of Malynivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the bomb was found during an inspection of the territory of the village of Malynivka. Specialists of the State Emergency Service seized it and detonated it in a special place in a controlled manner.

The SES reminded that if you find explosive or suspicious objects, you should immediately call the Rescue Service at 101.

