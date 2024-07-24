Blowing up GRU officer in Moscow: Turkey announced arrest of suspect. VIDEO

Turkey says it has detained a man allegedly involved in the car bombing of Andrey Torgashov, an officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate in Moscow. The detainee arrived by plane from Moscow to the Turkish resort city of Bodrum.

This was announced on social network X by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya, Censor.NET reports.

The detainee was a Russian citizen named Yevgeny Serebryakov. He arrived in Turkey on a Moscow-Bodrum flight.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikay, Turkish law enforcement officials were informed about him by representatives of the Russian Interpol unit.

"Necessary coordination with the Intelligence Directorate, Interpol/European Police Office, MİT Directorate, Immigration Directorate, Anti-Terrorism Department and Muğla Police Department, as well as identification details and photographs, have been ensured in this regard. The man was detained today in Bodrum by our Muğla provincial police units," the Turkish official wrote.

He also added a video of the Russian's arrest.

What preceded it?

On the morning of 24 July, an explosion occurred in a car park in Moscow. It was reported that the car carrying Andrey Torgashov, who is the deputy head of the transmitting radio centre of the 89th satellite communications centre of the Russian Armed Forces, was blown up.

However, it later turned out that it was a completely different person - an officer at the Russian GRU headquarters with the same surname.

