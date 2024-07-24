Special Operations Forces tried to shoot down enemy UAV with drone with stick. VIDEO
Ukrainian special operations soldiers showed how they tried to shoot down an occupier's Supercam reconnaissance drone with a drone to which they attached a stick.
The video was published by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
