Two occupiers die under fence after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated two occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the Russians are trying to shoot at the Ukrainian UAV with small arms. However, it crashes nearby and inflicts fatal injuries.
