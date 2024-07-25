Enemy APC is blown to pieces after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the 80th Airmobile Brigade destroyed an enemy APC in the Mariinka sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that after hitting the APC, the ammunition detonated and the enemy armored vehicle was blown to pieces after a powerful explosion.
