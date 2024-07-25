ENG
Russian man with chevron "Working, Brothers" tries in vain to shoot kamikaze drone: "F#ck! Eye came out! Give command to retreat!". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator attacked the occupier and plucked out the eye.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the Ukrainian drone attack was captured by a camera mounted on the invader's ammunition.

The recording shows a Russian man first trying in vain to shoot at the drone with an assault rifle. Then there is an explosion. The occupier complains about losing his eye, but gets up and starts walking. As he walks, he asks his henchman to give the command to retreat. On the occupier's ammunition, you can see a chevron with the inscription "Working, brothers".

Warning: Foul language! Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Two occupiers die under fence after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

Russian Army (8974) drones (2324)
