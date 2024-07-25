ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8734 visitors online
News Video War
9 336 9

Soldiers of 93rd Brigade eliminate enemy infantry near Chasiv Yar with drone drops. VIDEO

The work of aerial bombers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" with drone drops on Russian infantry in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier on battlefield puts muzzle of assault rifle in his mouth and pulls trigger. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (86) drones (2324) Chasiv Yar (205)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 