Soldiers of 93rd Brigade eliminate enemy infantry near Chasiv Yar with drone drops. VIDEO
The work of aerial bombers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" with drone drops on Russian infantry in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
