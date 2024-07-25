It is very important that foreign funds have finally started to work in defense production in real and noticeable way - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that foreign investment had begun to work in Ukrainian defence production.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"We had a very detailed and lengthy conversation with Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn. We analyzed the work of the ministry and the relevant enterprises of our defense industry - what has been achieved and what is planned. There are good results. There are many different aspects - in terms of our armored vehicles, drones, and artillery.

I am grateful to each and every person who works in our defense companies and our defense industry. It is clear that the industry is becoming completely different - stronger and more efficient. It is very important that foreign funds have finally begun to work in defense production in a real and visible way, and this is a great achievement. Not only state budget funds, but also investments of partners in defense production in Ukraine.

Today, we have decided on the updated tasks with Ukroboronprom and our missile specialists. In many areas, we have not only the potential or some results, but also the supply of equipment for the Defense and Security Forces, which is growing. In addition, we are preparing steps to increase the number and quality of our long-range drones. Ukraine will always be able to defend its interests," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: There should be no pauses in delivering information about Ukraine - about our defense against Russian terror, about our needs - Zelenskyy. VIDEO