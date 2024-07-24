There should be no pauses in delivering information about Ukraine - about our defense against Russian terror, about our needs - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his plans to work with foreign audiences in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I started today with a report on the work of air defence - the end of training of our soldiers and the deployment of Patriots in Ukraine.

Today, we have already planned our work with foreign audiences for August and September in some detail. We are going to conduct information campaigns, hold meetings and negotiations, and participate in summits. Now, in these weeks, even though it is the holiday season in the world, we cannot have any pauses. And even more so, there can be no pauses in delivering information about Ukraine - about our defense against Russian terror, about our needs

Today, there were several reports that add to a clearer understanding of both tasks and needs. There was a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, on what to expect in the near future and what opportunities Ukraine must use. We also had a detailed discussion with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov about the provision of our military tasks for this month. We are preparing news. Today I also spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, and there was a report on the front, our defensive actions," Zelenskyy said.

