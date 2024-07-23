Gradually, we are coming closer to being able to use our own missiles, and not just rely on missiles supplied by partners - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's missile programme has good dynamics, and although it is a difficult task, Ukraine is gradually coming closer to being able to use its own missiles, and not just rely on missiles from partners.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting of Headquarters today. There were reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych on the frontline - our actions, our steps and the real situation with the intentions and capabilities of the occupier.

Our task is to use all methods and all forces to ensure the constant effective defeat of Russian troops, their logistics, and their significant positions not only at the front, but also in all available depths. The available range of our long-range weapons. And we are working with our partners to increase this level of protection. But while we are waiting for our partners' decisions, we are looking for our own solutions and options.

The key is our drones, our flexibility in the use of drones. Ukrainian soldiers have already proved to be true innovators in many areas of drone use. This is worth continuing, and we will continue to do so. I am grateful to everyone who helps with this - those who produce drones, those who supply them, those who train drone operators, and those who promote this topic in general. Ukrainian leadership in this technological aspect is really tangible.

Plus, the missile program. Our missile program has good dynamics, and although it is a difficult task, we are gradually coming closer to being able to use our own missiles, and not just rely on missiles from our partners. Ukraine should eventually reach maximum defense independence - such states always find it easier to find effective allies and realize their interests," Zelenskyy said.

