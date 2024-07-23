Zelenskyy and new Estonian Prime Minister Michal discuss defence cooperation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Kristen Michal on his first day as Prime Minister of Estonia and wished him inspiration in his work for the prosperity of his country.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the president's telegram channel.

Zelenskyy reminded that Estonia is one of our most principled allies. We are grateful that the annual defence support to Ukraine remains at 0.25% of GDP. It has a long-term strategic nature and is a great example for other partners.

"Kristen Michal also assured me of continued support on the path to the EU and NATO," he said.

The parties also discussed further cooperation, in particular between our defence companies, and agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity.

