Zelenskyy and Vatican Secretary of State Parolin discuss decisions of the Peace Summit. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The President of Ukraine and the Vatican Secretary of State paid attention to the decisions of the first Peace Summit in Switzerland and the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the results of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pope Francis in June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. The Head of State thanked Pope Francis for his prayers for peace for Ukraine and calls for the return of Ukrainian prisoners.

Zelenskyy and Parolin also discussed in detail the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the constant air terror, including the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, and the difficult humanitarian situation in our country.