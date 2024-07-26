Kamikaze drone "Wild Hornets" flies into open hatch of enemy T-80 tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the BULAVA unit destroyed a Russian T-80 tank using a Wild Hornet drone.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack shows that the UAV operator launched a flying munition into the open hatch of an enemy armoured vehicle with incredible accuracy.

Watch more: Enemy armored car flies into air after hitting mine. VIDEO

Details for fundraising for Wild Hornets drones:

🔗 Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

💳 Bank card: 5375411207988499

💲 PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Soldiers of 33rd SMB destroy enemy armoured vehicles with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO