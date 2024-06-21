Soldiers of 33rd SMB destroy enemy armoured vehicles with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 33rd Airborne Brigade published footage of the combat use of Wild Hornets drones.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the soldiers destroyed several units of enemy armoured vehicles.
Support the production of drones:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
