Operators of "BULAVA" unit destroyed occupier’s tank with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
The operators of the "BULAVA" unit destroyed an occupier's tank using "Wild Hornets" drones.
According to Censor.NET, the first hit destroyed a homemade anti-drone barbecue-type defence. The second hit threw a thermite charge into the tank hatch.
Thanks to your donations, a lot of equipment is on fire. Thank you all for your help!
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
