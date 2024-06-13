ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9563 visitors online
News Video War
3 506 1

Operators of "BULAVA" unit destroyed occupier’s tank with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The operators of the "BULAVA" unit destroyed an occupier's tank using "Wild Hornets" drones.

According to Censor.NET, the first hit destroyed a homemade anti-drone barbecue-type defence. The second hit threw a thermite charge into the tank hatch.

Watch more: "Wild hornets" drones destroy occupiers’ equipment in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Thanks to your donations, a lot of equipment is on fire. Thank you all for your help!

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Soldiers of Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed occupiers’ tank with strike of FPV drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1081) elimination (5055) drones (2362) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (159)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 