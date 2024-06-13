Operators of "BULAVA" unit destroyed occupier’s tank with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The operators of the "BULAVA" unit destroyed an occupier's tank using "Wild Hornets" drones.

According to Censor.NET, the first hit destroyed a homemade anti-drone barbecue-type defence. The second hit threw a thermite charge into the tank hatch.

Watch more: "Wild hornets" drones destroy occupiers’ equipment in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Thanks to your donations, a lot of equipment is on fire. Thank you all for your help!

