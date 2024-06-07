"Wild hornets" drones destroy occupiers’ equipment in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Fury Brigade stopped the Russian offensive in the Avdiivka direction using Wild Hornets drones.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Thank you to everyone who helps the army! There'll be much more! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets ' fundraising for new drones:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

