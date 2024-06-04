Destruction of enemy checkpoint in Kherson region with help of "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO
A drone operator of the Hrim (Thunder) unit hit an enemy checkpoint in Kherson region using a Wild Hornets drone.
The Marines are also working well in the air, regularly eliminating the population of occupiers on Ukrainian soil with drones. There are still many enemies on Ukrainian soil, so support the army and arms manufacturers:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 5169335106846666
PayPal: [email protected]
