Repelling enemy attack by "Wild Hornets" drones in direction of Berdiansk. VIDEO

Soldiers of the BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Berdiansk sector using drones "Wild Hornets".

Watch: The Hornet Queen drone destroys an enemy dugout. VIDEO

Thank you to everyone who helps the army! More to come, even more! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

Also see: "Wild Hornets sent another large batch of drones for Ukrainian soldiers defending Kharkiv region. VIDEO

