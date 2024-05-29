Repelling enemy attack by "Wild Hornets" drones in direction of Berdiansk. VIDEO
Soldiers of the BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Berdiansk sector using drones "Wild Hornets".
Thank you to everyone who helps the army! More to come, even more! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
