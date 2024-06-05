Soldiers of Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed occupiers’ tank with strike of FPV drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Soldiers from the BULAVA unit of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed a Russian tank using a Wild Hornet auto-aiming drone.

It is known that the drone operator detected the occupiers' tank, fixed the target and gave a command, after which the device independently struck. At the same time, the Russians' electronic warfare equipment proved ineffective. This became possible due to the UAV machine vision and auto-aiming function, Censor.NET reports.

