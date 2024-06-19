ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11942 visitors online
News Video War
8 317 10

Soldiers destroy enemy TOS "Solntsepek" flamethrower system using "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "BULAVA" unit hit a heavy Russian flamethrower system TOS "Solntsepek" with a personalised "Khortytsia" drone from the "Wild Hornets".

Watch more: Operators of "BULAVA" unit destroyed occupier’s tank with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The soldiers from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Air Assault Brigade are working. For over a year, they have been reliably holding the frontline with the help of your drones. You can order a personalised drone by writing to us: [email protected]

Assist in the production of new drones to reduce the population of Russian occupiers.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Destruction of enemy checkpoint in Kherson region with help of "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5090) drones (2380) flamethrower (17) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (159)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 