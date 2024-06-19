Soldiers destroy enemy TOS "Solntsepek" flamethrower system using "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "BULAVA" unit hit a heavy Russian flamethrower system TOS "Solntsepek" with a personalised "Khortytsia" drone from the "Wild Hornets".
The soldiers from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Air Assault Brigade are working. For over a year, they have been reliably holding the frontline with the help of your drones. You can order a personalised drone by writing to us: [email protected]
Assist in the production of new drones to reduce the population of Russian occupiers.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
