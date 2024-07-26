ENG
Occupier burns alive on battlefield after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator hit an occupier who was pretending to be dead on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack shows that the Russian caught fire after the attack. For some time, the occupier moves and even puts on a protective helmet. In the last seconds of the recording, it is clear that the fire has engulfed most of the invader's body.

