Kamikaze drone flies through open door crack and catches up with two occupiers in dilapidated building. VIDEO
The Ukrainian drone operator masterfully guided the UAV through the open door crack and caught up with the two occupiers inside the building.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the skilful work of a soldier of the Gryfon unit of the 501st Marines battalion was posted on social media.
