Pokrovsk direction is most difficult on frontline - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region has been and remains the main focus of Russian attacks.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State said that he had held a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov:

"I am talking about new defence packages for Ukraine, which we are preparing with our partners. It is important that our soldiers receive exactly what they need in these conditions of very tough battles and pressure from the Russian army," the President said.

According to the Head of State, together with the Minister and the military command, they analysed the situation in the difficult areas of the frontline in detail.

"In particular, together with the Minister and the military command, we are analysing in detail the situation in difficult areas, first of all, the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region. This direction has been and remains the main focus of Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, he has twice heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on this issue.

"Everything must be done and will be done to strengthen our positions, our Ukrainian ability to inflict tangible losses on the occupier," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also praised the soldiers who strike at Russian bases and logistics in the temporarily occupied territories.

