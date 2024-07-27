ENG
Everything is covered with corpses of Russian stormtrooper: soldiers of 54th SMB showed trenches cleared of enemy. VIDEO

Soldiers of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed how the trenches filled with the corpses of Russian attack aircraft look like.

According to Censor.NET, one of the infantrymen shot himself, and another Russian, who was shown on the video, is still breathing, but is holding a grenade to blow himself up when danger approaches.

