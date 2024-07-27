Ukrainian defenders successfully storm enemy positions in forest belt. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 1st separate detachment of the Omega Special Forces, supported by an M113 tracked armoured personnel carrier, conducted an assault on enemy positions in the forest belt.
According to Censor.NET, one of our soldiers was wounded, but the mission was completed.
