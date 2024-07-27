ENG
Ukrainian defenders successfully storm enemy positions in forest belt. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 1st separate detachment of the Omega Special Forces, supported by an M113 tracked armoured personnel carrier, conducted an assault on enemy positions in the forest belt.

According to Censor.NET, one of our soldiers was wounded, but the mission was completed.

