Kamikade drones destroyed two buildings along with Russian invaders. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, together with the fighters of the SPC Division, are using kamikaze drones to destroy the occupiers in their hiding places.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the skillful work of the attack drone operators was posted on social media.

See also: Ukrainian defenders successfully storm enemy positions in forest belt. VIDEO