SSU cyber specialists attacked and destroyed about 50 units of occupiers’ equipment in month. VIDEO

Special forces of the Cyber Security Department used FPV drones to destroy about 50 pieces of equipment over the past month, including tanks, air defense, and electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and special equipment.

According to Censor.NET, an ammunition depot, an enemy command post, and several fortifications were also destroyed.

