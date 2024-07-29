ENG
Border guards worked on enemy positions and eliminated 3 occupiers in the Siversk direction. VIDEO

Enemy fortifications in the crosshairs: drones of the Pomsta brigade successfully targeted enemy positions in the Siversk sector.

According to Censor.NET, three of the attackers were killed and six others were wounded.

See also: Defence Forces eliminate occupants who took up residence at the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk. VIDEO

