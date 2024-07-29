Border guards worked on enemy positions and eliminated 3 occupiers in the Siversk direction. VIDEO
Enemy fortifications in the crosshairs: drones of the Pomsta brigade successfully targeted enemy positions in the Siversk sector.
According to Censor.NET, three of the attackers were killed and six others were wounded.
