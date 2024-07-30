Drones attempted to attack Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia - Russian media. VIDEO

Russia reports a drone attack on the Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

Traces of an air defence launch are visible in the sky.

The head of the republic, Menyailo, announced the alleged downing of two drones.

As a reminder, on 8 June 2024, the first attack on North Ossetia was reported since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Read more: China assures that it has not provided and will not provide weapons to Russia - Foreign Ministry