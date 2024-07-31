Supreme Council of Justice suspends Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region judge suspected of kidnapping a business partner. VIDEO

Based on SBI materials, a judge of the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region was suspended from administering justice. He is suspected of organising a kidnapping.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

The High Council of Justice has suspended a judge of the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk region from administering justice because he ordered the kidnapping of his business partner.

In 2017, the "servant of Themis" reportedly decided to earn income from entrepreneurial activities outside of his main job. Since judges are prohibited from doing business, he found a business partner for whom he registered an agricultural enterprise in Sumy region.

Over time, the company expanded, and the suspect's partner also invested in its development. But the judge became less and less satisfied with his partner's management of the company. At one point, he decided to remove him from the company, but the latter did not want to step down for free.

Therefore, the judge ordered representatives of the criminal community to kidnap his partner: for $17,000, the man was to be imprisoned and forced to sign the necessary documents to transfer ownership of the farm's property.

As a reminder, on 15 July, a judge of the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovs'k region was served with a notice of suspicion of kidnapping a business partner.