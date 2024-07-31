Life and death in Krynky: Defenders told about battles on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

For 9 months, the TDF brigades and marines conducted a landing operation on the left bank of the Kherson region in Krynky.

Serhiy (Budulay), a boatman with the 126th TDF Brigade, survived 60 shelling during one trip to Krynky.

"When I looked in November, there were ruins, but in February there was already rubble. There is no village, everything has been leveled," he said.

The soldiers said that there were logistical problems, and difficulties in burying the dead, and evacuating the wounded.

The chief medical officer of the 505th separate marine battalion, Yurii (Doc), said that every evacuation of a wounded man was a game with death, the longest evacuation of a wounded man was 2.5 to 3 weeks.

Vasyl (Fartovyi), a defender who had been in Krynky for 72 days, said that the wounded were always the priority for evacuation.

"The boats were coming, it was my turn, but constantly, when it was my turn to be evacuated, there was some wounded, of course, they were evacuating the wounded. We gave our boats to the wounded," he says.

The military noted that they later managed to establish an "air bridge", which facilitated the delivery of medicines. Over 50 kg of cargo could be delivered within a day using FPV drones.

"Vasyl spent 72 days in Krynky, celebrating his birthday and New Year there. Yuriy spent 25 days in Krynky, but in 2023 he got married, and his wife made him return home for their first New Year's Eve together in 2024. Stas was wounded in Krynky and proposed to his girlfriend during his rehabilitation and got engaged. Then he went back to Krynky. He did not return for the third time," the journalists noted.