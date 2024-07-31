For several months, he poisoned his common-law wife for her money and car - Kyiv law enforcement detained 67-year-old man. VIDEO

The man had been living with the woman for about 20 years, during which the last three months he had been poisoning her with chemicals by putting them in her food and drink. He was served a notice of suspicion on the premeditated murder of his common-law wife and illegal seizure of a car

"A 60-year-old woman from Kyiv had been ill for the last year of her life. Before her death, she was virtually bedridden - her arms and legs were swollen, her hair was falling out, she had no strength and no appetite. In just a year, a perfectly healthy woman turned into a seriously ill one - she was hospitalised twice, but as soon as she returned home, her health deteriorated," the statement reads.

It is noted that the cause of the woman's condition was toxic hepatitis, but doctors could not explain what caused the sudden illness. All this time, her common-law husband, with whom she had been living together for over 20 years, was by her side.

In view of this, after the woman's death, her husband insisted that an autopsy was not performed, as he claimed that the cause of death was a long illness. Subsequently, the man claimed the deceased's property, but the woman's sister became the heir to the apartment and car. Her relatives suggested that the woman's common-law husband could be involved in the sudden illness and death.





Later, the examination showed that the cause of the woman's death was liver disease caused by poisoning from a chemical substance that was added to her food.

What did the investigation reveal?

The pre-trial investigation established that the woman had been poisoned for a long time by her common-law husband. After her death, he took all of the deceased's savings and her Suzuki car, telling her family that the car had burned down in Irpin during the occupation.

The man has been served a notice of suspicion and a custody as a measure of restraint has been chosen.

