Near Chasiv Yar, fighters repelled assault of occupiers and captured one Russian. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 225th Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled an attack by the occupiers near Chasiv Yar and captured one of the Russian attack aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle between Ukrainian soldiers and the invaders was posted on social media.

"Such operations are rarely filmed. It was a combined attack on the positions of the defenders of Chasiv Yar, where the enemy attacked the trenches of the 23rd Brigade and 225th Brigade. From the very beginning of the invaders' armored vehicle landing, the pilots of the 225th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 23rd Brigade actively attacked the enemy's infantry and infantry fighting vehicles. Mortar launchers and AGS operators joined the battle. The operation was completed by the infantrymen of the 225th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who captured the "hero" of this video, who is to be exchanged for one of our soldiers. This was made possible thanks to the cooperation of several units from different brigades," the commentary to the video reads.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of 93rd Brigade destroy enemy infantry near Chasiv Yar with drone strikes. VIDEO.