Drivers of two MaxxPro armored vehicles under fire from occupiers evacuate soldiers of 68th SJB from semi-encirclement. VIDEO

The drivers of two MaxxPro armoured vehicles evacuated a group of soldiers from the 68th SJR (Separate Jaeger Brigade) Oleksa Dovbush who were in a critical situation on the battlefield under heavy fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"A group of fighters from the 68th separate hunting brigade got into a tactical semi-circumvention in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region. Our warriors heroically withstood the continuous attacks of the occupiers, but when the situation became critical, they requested evacuation. This footage shows the incredible rescue of the group in two MaxxPro armoured vehicles, which were driving fast on a shot road under heavy fire from artillery and ATGMs. Our fighters got out of this hell without any losses. Apparently, this is what nerves of steel look like," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

TheInternational MaxxPro is an American wheeled armoured personnel carrier with mine and ambush protection. It was developed by Navistar Defence in collaboration with the Israeli company Plasan Sasa Ltd, which produces the hull protection. The MaxxPro meets the criteria of the US Marine Corps MRAP and US Army MMPV programmes.

