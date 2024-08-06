Stormtroopers destroyed Russian 2S9 "Nona" artillery system and smashed occupiers’ hideout. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed another Russian 2S9 "Nona" artillery system.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy infantry was also burned. The FPV brigades flew into enemy dugouts and smashed the shelters where the occupiers were hiding in groups. The fighters of the Unmanned Systems Battalion detected and worked on targets in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Our fighters eliminated occupier: invader’s body did flip in air. VIDEO