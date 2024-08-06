Oil refinery of "Transneft" company is on fire in Komi Republic of RF - media. VIDEO

A massive explosion occurred in the Komi Republic, causing a fire to break out at the Transneft oil refinery in Usinsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

All employees of the company are said to have been evacuated. Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

There is no information available on the cause of the explosion, and the official authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

